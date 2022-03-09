Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) Announces Earnings Results

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The insurance provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Heritage Insurance had a negative net margin of 3.64% and a negative return on equity of 5.34%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share.
Shares of HRTG opened at $6.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.32 million, a P/E ratio of -7.76 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.38. Heritage Insurance has a 52 week low of $5.30 and a 52 week high of $12.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heritage Insurance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.
About Heritage Insurance (Get Rating)
Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of personal and residential premium, property, and casualty insurance policies. It offers personal residential insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners, rental property insurance, and commercial residential insurance. The company was founded in August 2012 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.
