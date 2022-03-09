Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) Announces Earnings Results

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The insurance provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Heritage Insurance had a negative net margin of 3.64% and a negative return on equity of 5.34%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share.

Shares of HRTG opened at $6.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.32 million, a P/E ratio of -7.76 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.38. Heritage Insurance has a 52 week low of $5.30 and a 52 week high of $12.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heritage Insurance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HRTG. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Heritage Insurance by 202.0% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 225,794 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 151,029 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Heritage Insurance by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 458,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after acquiring an additional 147,468 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Heritage Insurance by 526.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 116,789 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 98,134 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Heritage Insurance by 572.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,528 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 60,887 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Heritage Insurance by 297.3% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 56,454 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 42,243 shares during the period. 60.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of personal and residential premium, property, and casualty insurance policies. It offers personal residential insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners, rental property insurance, and commercial residential insurance. The company was founded in August 2012 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

