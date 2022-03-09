HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. HighPeak Energy had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 4.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share.

HighPeak Energy stock traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.37. The company had a trading volume of 181 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,819. HighPeak Energy has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $26.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 179.36 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.56.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. HighPeak Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.43%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPK. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in HighPeak Energy by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 253,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,708,000 after purchasing an additional 32,065 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in HighPeak Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $172,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in HighPeak Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of HighPeak Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,727,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of HighPeak Energy by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the period. 6.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HPK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HighPeak Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of HighPeak Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Pure Acquisition Corp. engages in the provision of merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination. It focuses on energy industry with an emphasis on opportunities in the upstream oil and gas industry in North America. The company was founded on November 13, 2017 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

