HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. HighPeak Energy had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 4.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share.
HighPeak Energy stock traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.37. The company had a trading volume of 181 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,819. HighPeak Energy has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $26.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 179.36 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.56.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. HighPeak Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.43%.
HPK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HighPeak Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of HighPeak Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
About HighPeak Energy (Get Rating)
Pure Acquisition Corp. engages in the provision of merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination. It focuses on energy industry with an emphasis on opportunities in the upstream oil and gas industry in North America. The company was founded on November 13, 2017 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on HighPeak Energy (HPK)
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Thor Industries In Q1 2022
- 3 Attractive Stocks with P/E Ratios Under 10
- Got Stagflation Worries? 3 Stocks to Help You Get Around It
- The 3 Best Biotech Stocks to Buy in March
- Time to Take Some Twitter Stock
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for HighPeak Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HighPeak Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.