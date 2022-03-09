HighTower Trust Services LTA Invests $1.05 Million in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

HighTower Trust Services LTA purchased a new position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 14,875 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,045,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Masco by 551.3% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 508 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Masco in the third quarter worth $50,000. Smithfield Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Masco by 28.2% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 910 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Masco by 113.8% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Masco by 450.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,564 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO John P. Lindow sold 9,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $660,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 6,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total value of $457,053.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,272 shares of company stock worth $6,650,273 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Masco stock opened at $52.48 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.48. Masco Co. has a 52 week low of $51.59 and a 52 week high of $71.06. The company has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.00, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.04). Masco had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 856.22%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Masco’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. This is an increase from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Masco’s payout ratio is presently 68.29%.

Several brokerages recently commented on MAS. Barclays cut their price objective on Masco from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Masco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Masco from $79.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. TheStreet lowered Masco from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Masco in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.27.

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets, plumbing fittings and valves, showerheads and hand showers, bathtubs and shower enclosures, toilets, spas, and exercise pools.

