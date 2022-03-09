HighTower Trust Services LTA Invests $474,000 in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

HighTower Trust Services LTA bought a new stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,033 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $474,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Allstate in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,666,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Allstate by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 56,124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,321,000 after purchasing an additional 6,190 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Allstate in the 2nd quarter valued at $427,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Allstate during the second quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Allstate by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 27,959 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,647,000 after buying an additional 3,127 shares during the last quarter. 74.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ALL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $111.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group raised Allstate from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $126.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Allstate from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Allstate from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.79.

In other news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.87, for a total value of $371,610.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,652 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.25, for a total transaction of $200,305.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 30,300 shares of company stock valued at $3,715,590 in the last three months. 1.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ALL opened at $123.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $34.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $122.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The Allstate Co. has a twelve month low of $106.11 and a twelve month high of $140.00.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 16.60%. Allstate’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.87 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 10.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. This is a positive change from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

