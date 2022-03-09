HighTower Trust Services LTA Invests $525,000 in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

HighTower Trust Services LTA bought a new position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 4,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $525,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRU. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the third quarter worth $28,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the third quarter worth $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 79.4% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Prudential Financial during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.27% of the company’s stock.

PRU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.87.

Prudential Financial stock opened at $106.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.10 billion, a PE ratio of 5.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $113.06 and its 200-day moving average is $109.31. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.84 and a fifty-two week high of $124.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $13.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.44 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 9.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.93 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 12.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. This is an increase from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently 24.73%.

Prudential Financial announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 9th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Prudential Financial news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 18,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.47, for a total value of $2,225,330.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 93,894 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $10,328,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 229,876 shares of company stock valued at $26,252,840. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

