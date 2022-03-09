HighTower Trust Services LTA Purchases New Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

HighTower Trust Services LTA purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,264 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $718,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter acquired 925 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $540.13 per share, for a total transaction of $499,620.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.02, for a total transaction of $2,224,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,536 shares of company stock valued at $7,883,601 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COST stock opened at $526.81 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $517.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $502.10. The firm has a market cap of $233.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.17, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.67. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $312.71 and a 1 year high of $571.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.18. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 2.62%. The company had revenue of $51.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.46%.

COST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $570.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $548.14.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

