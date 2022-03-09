HighTower Trust Services LTA Purchases Shares of 6,188 Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

HighTower Trust Services LTA purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 6,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $910,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Chicago Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

VTV opened at $140.65 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $145.83. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $127.70 and a 1 year high of $151.16.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

