HighTower Trust Services LTA Sells 27,046 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

HighTower Trust Services LTA decreased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 65.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,192 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 27,046 shares during the period. HighTower Trust Services LTA’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Schlumberger by 13.3% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 258,281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,268,000 after acquiring an additional 30,278 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter worth about $592,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 447.4% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,015,458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $64,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647,300 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,430,482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $205,841,000 after purchasing an additional 876,931 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schlumberger during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,567,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SLB opened at $43.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $61.31 billion, a PE ratio of 34.15 and a beta of 2.02. Schlumberger Limited has a 52-week low of $24.52 and a 52-week high of $46.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.10.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 8.20%. The firm had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.88%.

In other Schlumberger news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 20,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $797,258.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 29,366 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.64, for a total value of $1,164,068.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 93,823 shares of company stock worth $3,690,904. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on SLB. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.42.

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

