HighTower Trust Services LTA Takes Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

HighTower Trust Services LTA purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MPC. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 120,479 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,279,000 after acquiring an additional 13,715 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1,159.9% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 153,950 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,301,000 after acquiring an additional 141,731 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at about $353,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,950,822 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $238,708,000 after buying an additional 549,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $415,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.01% of the company’s stock.

MPC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Piper Sandler downgraded Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.67.

MPC stock opened at $74.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.08, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.70. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $50.19 and a one year high of $81.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.66.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.74. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The business had revenue of $35.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.94) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 15.48%.

In related news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 4,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total value of $364,613.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, Retail, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

