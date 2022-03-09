Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN) Forecasted to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hillman Solutions in a report released on Wednesday, March 2nd. William Blair analyst R. Merkel forecasts that the company will earn $0.48 per share for the year.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on HLMN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hillman Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Hillman Solutions from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.79.

HLMN stock opened at $10.32 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.51. Hillman Solutions has a 1-year low of $8.12 and a 1-year high of $13.46.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hillman Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $94,895,000. Brahman Capital Corp. purchased a new stake in Hillman Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,938,000. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new stake in Hillman Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,967,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its position in Hillman Solutions by 1,085.8% in the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 4,423,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,547,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bayberry Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in Hillman Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,520,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Randall J. Fagundo acquired 9,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.55 per share, for a total transaction of $99,170.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Douglas Cahill acquired 94,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,731.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 161,186 shares of company stock worth $1,694,802.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

