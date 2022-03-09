Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN) Sees Strong Trading Volume Following Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday following insider buying activity. Approximately 46,358 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 617,307 shares.The stock last traded at $10.49 and had previously closed at $9.97.

Specifically, insider Randall J. Fagundo acquired 9,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.55 per share, for a total transaction of $99,170.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Robert O. Kraft acquired 47,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.35 per share, for a total transaction of $491,625.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 161,186 shares of company stock worth $1,694,802.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HLMN shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Hillman Solutions from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hillman Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.79.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. Analysts predict that Hillman Solutions Corp will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions during the third quarter worth $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hillman Solutions by 96.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions during the third quarter worth $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions during the third quarter worth $70,000. 87.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hillman Solutions Company Profile

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

