Hippo (HIPO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Hippo (NYSE:HIPO – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 10th. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:HIPO opened at $1.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.13. Hippo has a 1-year low of $1.63 and a 1-year high of $11.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIPO. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Hippo in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hippo by 280.7% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 18,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 13,534 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Hippo in the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hippo in the 4th quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hippo in the 4th quarter worth about $168,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hippo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Hippo in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Hippo in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Hippo in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $4.60 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.90.

Hippo Holdings Inc offers a different kind of home insurance, built from the ground up to provide a new standard of care and protection for homeowners. The company is a licensed property casualty insurance agent with products underwritten by various insurance companies. It operates principally in Austin and Dallas, Texas.

