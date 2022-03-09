Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) Given New GBX 210 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC – Get Rating) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 200 ($2.62) to GBX 210 ($2.75) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

HOC has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 155 ($2.03) target price on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.70) target price on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.28) target price on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 112 ($1.47) target price on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 171.40 ($2.25).

Get Hochschild Mining alerts:

LON HOC opened at GBX 147.14 ($1.93) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 114.02 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 133.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.78. Hochschild Mining has a 52 week low of GBX 68.25 ($0.89) and a 52 week high of GBX 215.60 ($2.82). The company has a market capitalization of £756.12 million and a P/E ratio of 13.95.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This is a boost from Hochschild Mining’s previous dividend of $0.02. Hochschild Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.40%.

Hochschild Mining Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver in the Americas. The company holds a 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru; and Arcata, an underground operation located in the Department of Arequipa in southern Peru, as well as a 51% interest in the San Jose silver/gold mine is located in Argentina.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hochschild Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hochschild Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.