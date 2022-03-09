Hocking Valley Bancshares Inc (OTC:HCKG) Declares $0.13 Dividend

Hocking Valley Bancshares Inc (OTC:HCKG – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, March 7th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share on Tuesday, March 22nd. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.
HCKG stock opened at $695.00 on Wednesday. Hocking Valley Bancshares has a 52-week low of $23.17 and a 52-week high of $825.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $674.74.
