Holdings L.P. Blackstone III Sells 475,000 Shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Stock

The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 475,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.79, for a total value of $28,875,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Holdings L.P. Blackstone III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 4th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 5,225 shares of The Blackstone Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total value of $313,604.50.

On Tuesday, March 1st, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 52,900 shares of The Blackstone Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total value of $3,239,067.00.

BX opened at $108.62 on Wednesday. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a one year low of $67.80 and a one year high of $149.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $122.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.34. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 25.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This is a boost from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.34%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.25%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 3.7% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 44,764 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in The Blackstone Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,864,659 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $333,275,000 after purchasing an additional 21,083 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its stake in The Blackstone Group by 21.1% during the second quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 15,531 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares in the last quarter. Homrich & Berg lifted its stake in The Blackstone Group by 2.7% during the third quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 7,342 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in The Blackstone Group by 13.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 400,799 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,934,000 after purchasing an additional 47,838 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BX shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on The Blackstone Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on The Blackstone Group to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Blackstone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Blackstone Group from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on The Blackstone Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Blackstone Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.40.

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of its flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

