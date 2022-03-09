Horizon Protocol (HZN) Price Tops $0.0546

Horizon Protocol (CURRENCY:HZN) traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 9th. One Horizon Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0546 or 0.00000130 BTC on popular exchanges. Horizon Protocol has a market cap of $2.18 million and approximately $99,937.00 worth of Horizon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Horizon Protocol has traded 19.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002386 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001810 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.63 or 0.00042059 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000144 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,683.09 or 0.06399601 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41,833.80 or 0.99780366 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00041012 BTC.

About Horizon Protocol

Horizon Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. Horizon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HorizonProtocol

Horizon Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizon Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizon Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Horizon Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

