Hostelworld Group (LON:HSW) Sets New 12-Month Low at $57.00

Hostelworld Group plc (LON:HSW – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 57 ($0.75) and last traded at GBX 61.20 ($0.80), with a volume of 348086 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 62.50 ($0.82).
Separately, Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of Hostelworld Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 76.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 76.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.64. The company has a market capitalization of £72.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.68.
Hostelworld Group Company Profile (LON:HSW)
Hostelworld Group plc operates an online hostel booking platform worldwide. The company offers software and data processing services that facilitate hostel, B&B, hotel, and other accommodation bookings. It operates through its Hostelworld brand. The company also provides business information consulting and marketing planning services; and marketing, and research and development services.
