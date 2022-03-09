Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $105.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.23% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Howard Hughes Corporation operates as a real estate company engaged in the development of master planned communities and other strategic real estate development opportunities across the United States. The Company operates its business in two lines of business: Master Planned Communities and Strategic Development. Its Master Planned Communities segment consists of the development and sale of residential and commercial land, primarily in large-scale projects in and around Columbia, Maryland; Houston, Texas; and Las Vegas, Nevada. Its Strategic Development segment is made up of near, medium and long-term real estate properties and development projects. Howard Hughes Corporation is headquartered in Wacker Drive, Chicago. “

HHC has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet downgraded Howard Hughes from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Howard Hughes in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of Howard Hughes stock opened at $88.81 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.58 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.83. Howard Hughes has a 12 month low of $81.99 and a 12 month high of $113.20.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.60). Howard Hughes had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 2.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. Analysts predict that Howard Hughes will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Howard Hughes by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,471,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $353,334,000 after acquiring an additional 28,362 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in Howard Hughes by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,912,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $194,664,000 after acquiring an additional 59,670 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,171,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,183,000 after purchasing an additional 9,260 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 614,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,521,000 after purchasing an additional 6,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 609,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,444,000 after purchasing an additional 118,486 shares during the last quarter. 90.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Howard Hughes Corp. engages in the development and management of commercial, residential, and mixed-use real estate. It operates through the following segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities, Seaport District, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of retail, office, hospitality, and multi-family properties along with other real estate investments.

