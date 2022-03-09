Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN) PT Lowered to GBX 920

Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 940 ($12.32) to GBX 920 ($12.05) in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 21.76% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Howden Joinery Group from GBX 941 ($12.33) to GBX 940 ($12.32) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,065 ($13.95) price objective on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a report on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,095 ($14.35) target price on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Liberum Capital raised Howden Joinery Group to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 950 ($12.45) to GBX 1,050 ($13.76) in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Howden Joinery Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 952.50 ($12.48).

Shares of HWDN stock opened at GBX 755.60 ($9.90) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 816.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 879.55. The company has a market cap of £4.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29. Howden Joinery Group has a 12-month low of GBX 710.43 ($9.31) and a 12-month high of GBX 985.80 ($12.92).

In related news, insider Andrew Livingston bought 3,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 820 ($10.74) per share, for a total transaction of £24,846 ($32,555.03). Insiders have purchased a total of 3,085 shares of company stock valued at $2,529,342 over the last 90 days.

Howden Joinery Group Plc operates as a trade kitchen supplier providing various products across kitchens, joinery, and hardware in the United Kingdom, Isle of Man, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Germany. The company offers kitchen cabinets, surfaces, fittings, storages, fitted kitchens, kitchen doors and units, sinks, and taps, as well as appliances; joinery products, such as sliding wardrobe doors, stairs and parts, moldings, joinery doors, skirting boards, and architrave products; appliances, such as dishwashers, fridges and freezers, coffee machines, washing machines, tumble dryers and washing dryers, cookers, hobs, cooker hoods, microwaves, ovens, warming drawers, cooking accessories, and cooker hood accessories.

