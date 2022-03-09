HP (NYSE:HPQ) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.180-$4.380 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.170. The company issued revenue guidance of -.HP also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $1.020-$1.080 EPS.

HPQ traded up $0.55 on Wednesday, hitting $36.18. The company had a trading volume of 439,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,799,653. HP has a 52-week low of $26.11 and a 52-week high of $39.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.98.

Get HP alerts:

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. HP had a net margin of 10.05% and a negative return on equity of 164.36%. The business had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that HP will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is 17.86%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of HP from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of HP from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of HP from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of HP from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a buy rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of HP in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.86.

In related news, insider Harvey Anderson sold 8,268 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total transaction of $297,813.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total transaction of $168,435.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 196,177 shares of company stock worth $7,235,425 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in HP in the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of HP by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 222,585 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $7,786,000 after purchasing an additional 62,561 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of HP by 197.0% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 23,637 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 15,678 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in HP during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

About HP (Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.