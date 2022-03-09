Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Hubbell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Hubbell from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Hubbell from $207.00 to $198.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.50.

Shares of NYSE:HUBB opened at $179.23 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Hubbell has a 52-week low of $170.76 and a 52-week high of $212.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.16. The company has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.27.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.02). Hubbell had a return on equity of 21.21% and a net margin of 8.72%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hubbell will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hubbell news, CFO William R. Sperry sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.70, for a total value of $1,887,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 1,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.37, for a total value of $213,952.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Hubbell by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hubbell by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hubbell by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hubbell by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Hubbell by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates through the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures, and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

