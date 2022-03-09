Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) Major Shareholder Lp Bleichroeder Buys 59,370 Shares

Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE – Get Rating) major shareholder Lp Bleichroeder bought 59,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.16 per share, with a total value of $900,049.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Lp Bleichroeder also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 7th, Lp Bleichroeder bought 26,399 shares of Identiv stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.28 per share, with a total value of $403,376.72.

Shares of Identiv stock opened at $14.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $331.77 million, a PE ratio of -1,494.00 and a beta of 1.65. Identiv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.59 and a 12-month high of $29.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.83.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.13). Identiv had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 1.60%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Identiv, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Identiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Identiv by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,330,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,429,000 after acquiring an additional 89,188 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Identiv by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,044,829 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,762,000 after acquiring an additional 189,063 shares in the last quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC increased its position in Identiv by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 544,726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,263,000 after acquiring an additional 140,000 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Identiv in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,553,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Identiv by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 356,287 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,025,000 after acquiring an additional 4,165 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

Identiv Company Profile (Get Rating)

Identiv, Inc engages in the provision of physical security and secure identification solutions. Its products include physical access control and video, logical access control, credentials, and RFID inlays and tags. The firm serves the government, healthcare, airports and aviation, and education. It operates through the Identity and Premises segments.

