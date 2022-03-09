IFM Investors Pty Ltd Cuts Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lessened its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 235,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 649 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up about 0.6% of IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $31,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in AbbVie by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 35,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,781,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in AbbVie by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 76,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,433,000 after buying an additional 11,214 shares during the period. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 129.4% during the 4th quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 2,436 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 84.7% during the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 21,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,907,000 after buying an additional 9,844 shares during the period. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 2,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. 65.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded up $2.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $149.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 216,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,375,043. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $140.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.25. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $102.05 and a one year high of $151.25. The company has a market cap of $264.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.80.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 164.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.44%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ABBV shares. Societe Generale raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.31.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.26, for a total value of $2,223,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 2,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total transaction of $275,456.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 436,671 shares of company stock worth $56,670,832. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease, metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

