IFM Investors Pty Ltd Decreases Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd decreased its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 829 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $14,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glenview Trust Co increased its stake in Caterpillar by 1.7% in the third quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 136,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH increased its stake in Caterpillar by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 8,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 5.2% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 17,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,274,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 2.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,783,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $388,227,000 after purchasing an additional 35,984 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 173,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,292,000 after buying an additional 2,786 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CAT traded down $1.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $208.82. The stock had a trading volume of 172,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,301,452. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.67 and a 12-month high of $246.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.61.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.22 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 12.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current year.

CAT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Caterpillar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Caterpillar from $166.00 to $164.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.18.

In other news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $1,150,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.11, for a total value of $136,896.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

