IFM Investors Pty Ltd Sells 4,669 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd reduced its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 197,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,669 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $16,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 281,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,996,000 after buying an additional 31,941 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,861,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,035,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,028 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,658,000. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $655,000. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 15,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. 78.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.58.

In related news, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 15,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total transaction of $1,416,595.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Tracy A. Atkinson sold 5,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total transaction of $499,984.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 34,749 shares of company stock worth $3,344,416 over the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE RTX traded up $3.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 159,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,132,808. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $74.63 and a fifty-two week high of $104.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.91, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.57.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The company had revenue of $17.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.38%.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

