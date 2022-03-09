IFM Investors Pty Ltd Sells 6,986 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd cut its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 534,655 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 6,986 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Intel were worth $27,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Intel by 0.8% in the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 345,126 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $18,388,000 after acquiring an additional 2,862 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its holdings in Intel by 0.3% in the third quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 75,736 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,035,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 20.0% in the third quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 137,733 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $7,339,000 after acquiring an additional 22,975 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Intel by 12.7% in the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 55,520 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after acquiring an additional 6,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Generation Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 75.1% during the 3rd quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 12,392,297 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $660,262,000 after buying an additional 5,313,431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $47.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,589,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,480,238. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $43.63 and a 52 week high of $68.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.55.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. Intel had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 25.14%. The business had revenue of $19.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.04%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $44.00 price target on Intel in a report on Monday, February 14th. Raymond James raised Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 target price on Intel in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Northland Securities raised Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 target price on Intel in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.83.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.27 per share, with a total value of $247,912.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $188,553.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

