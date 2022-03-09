IFP Advisors Inc Acquires 5,360 Shares of Global X S&P 500 Risk Managed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:XRMI)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Risk Managed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:XRMI – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,642 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,360 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.05% of Global X S&P 500 Risk Managed Income ETF worth $787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Shares of Global X S&P 500 Risk Managed Income ETF stock opened at $24.44 on Wednesday. Global X S&P 500 Risk Managed Income ETF has a one year low of $24.25 and a one year high of $27.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.67.

