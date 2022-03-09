IFP Advisors Inc Has $557,000 Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,400,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,678,000 after purchasing an additional 326,162 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,834,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,940,000 after acquiring an additional 111,049 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,610,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,607,000 after acquiring an additional 20,375 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,017,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,526,000 after acquiring an additional 40,695 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,872,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,105,000 after purchasing an additional 15,660 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:GSLC opened at $82.56 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $89.10 and its 200-day moving average is $90.40. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $76.63 and a 52-week high of $95.90.

