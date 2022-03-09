IFP Advisors Inc Makes New $743,000 Investment in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JCPB)

IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JCPB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 12,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $743,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IMS Capital Management acquired a new position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,005,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 71.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 7,697 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 21,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 9,663 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 338,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,451,000 after purchasing an additional 16,480 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 45,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 8,133 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA JCPB opened at $51.95 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.94. JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $51.90 and a 12-month high of $55.28.

