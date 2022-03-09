IFP Advisors Inc Trims Stock Position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keel Point LLC grew its position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 10.4% during the third quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 17,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the third quarter valued at $277,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the third quarter valued at $301,000. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the third quarter valued at $460,000.

ARKW stock opened at $74.39 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $94.90 and its 200 day moving average is $126.82. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a one year low of $71.70 and a one year high of $162.90.

