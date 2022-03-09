IMARA (IMRA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

IMARA (NASDAQ:IMRA – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.79) per share for the quarter.

IMRA traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,196. The stock has a market cap of $40.20 million, a P/E ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.97. IMARA has a twelve month low of $1.10 and a twelve month high of $11.19.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on IMARA in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered IMARA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on IMARA from $12.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

In other news, Director David M. Mott acquired 50,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.30 per share, with a total value of $65,517.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director David M. Mott acquired 65,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.56 per share, for a total transaction of $102,674.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 145,247 shares of company stock worth $203,648 and sold 316,747 shares worth $712,891. Company insiders own 39.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of IMARA by 98.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 34,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 17,282 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of IMARA by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 429,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,390,000 after buying an additional 106,705 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of IMARA by 260.0% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 37,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 27,416 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of IMARA by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 54,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 3,304 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of IMARA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. 72.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IMARA Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients with rare genetic disorders of hemoglobin. It develops IMR-687, an oral, once-a-day therapeutic that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of sickle cell disease and Ã-thalassemia. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

