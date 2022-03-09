IMI plc (LON:IMI) Insider Purchases £118.35 in Stock

IMI plc (LON:IMI – Get Rating) insider Daniel Shook acquired 9 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,315 ($17.23) per share, for a total transaction of £118.35 ($155.07).

Shares of IMI traded up GBX 61 ($0.80) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 1,357 ($17.78). 523,545 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 599,715. The company has a market capitalization of £3.54 billion and a PE ratio of 18.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.08, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,607.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,696.50. IMI plc has a one year low of GBX 1,150.09 ($15.07) and a one year high of GBX 1,878 ($24.61).

Get IMI alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 15.80 ($0.21) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This is a positive change from IMI’s previous dividend of $7.90. This represents a dividend yield of 1.05%. IMI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.31%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IMI. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($19.65) price objective on shares of IMI in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,070 ($27.12) price objective on shares of IMI in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 2,150 ($28.17) price target on shares of IMI in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of IMI in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,650.42 ($21.62).

About IMI (Get Rating)

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for IMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.