ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ImmunityBio Inc. is a late-clinical-stage immunotherapy company developing therapies which drive immunogenic mechanisms for defeating cancers and infectious diseases. The company’s immunotherapy platform activates both the innate and adaptive immune systems. ImmunityBio Inc., formerly known as NantKwest Inc., is based in CULVER CITY, Calif. “

Get ImmunityBio alerts:

ImmunityBio stock opened at $6.19 on Tuesday. ImmunityBio has a 1-year low of $4.81 and a 1-year high of $40.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.70.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IBRX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in ImmunityBio by 142.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 196,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,804,000 after buying an additional 115,265 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ImmunityBio by 4,854.3% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 4,466 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ImmunityBio during the second quarter worth $1,734,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of ImmunityBio by 79.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,193,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,885,000 after buying an additional 1,861,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in ImmunityBio by 91.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 491,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,024,000 after acquiring an additional 234,631 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

About ImmunityBio (Get Rating)

ImmunityBio, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company. It develops next generation therapies that drive immunogenic mechanisms for defeating cancers and infectious diseases. The company’s immunotherapy platform activates both the innate and adaptive immune systems to create long term immunological memory.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ImmunityBio (IBRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ImmunityBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunityBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.