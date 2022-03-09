ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (IPA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (CVE:IPA – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 16th.
ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (CVE:IPA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 13th. The company reported C($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$4.72 million for the quarter.
CVE:IPA traded down C$0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$5.29. 13,155 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,106. The company has a current ratio of 5.84, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75. ImmunoPrecise Antibodies has a 1 year low of C$5.01 and a 1 year high of C$20.20. The stock has a market capitalization of C$102.78 million and a P/E ratio of -6.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$6.98.
ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the antibody production and related services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company offers a range of antibodies, enzymes, enzyme activity assays, arthritis animal products, proteins, deiminated proteins, organoid growth factors, and hybridoma products for research purposes.
Featured Articles
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Thor Industries In Q1 2022
- 3 Attractive Stocks with P/E Ratios Under 10
- The 3 Best Biotech Stocks to Buy in March
- Got Stagflation Worries? 3 Stocks to Help You Get Around It
- Time to Take Some Twitter Stock
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunoPrecise Antibodies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.