Imperial Oil (NYSE:IMO) Price Target Increased to $56.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Imperial Oil (NYSE:IMO – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Credit Suisse Group from $51.00 to $56.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on IMO. StockNews.com downgraded Imperial Oil from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Imperial Oil to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th.
IMO stock opened at $44.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $30.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Imperial Oil has a 52-week low of $22.73 and a 52-week high of $47.72.
Imperial Oil Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated oil business. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, Chemical, and Corporate and Other. The Upstream segment includes the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment focuses on refining crude oil into petroleum products.
