Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The oil and gas company reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.30) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Independence Contract Drilling had a negative net margin of 107.72% and a negative return on equity of 26.54%.
NYSE:ICD traded down $1.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,284. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.46. The company has a market capitalization of $52.69 million, a P/E ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 6.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Independence Contract Drilling has a twelve month low of $2.42 and a twelve month high of $7.40.
In other news, major shareholder William Monroe bought 180,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.20 per share, for a total transaction of $576,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 360,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,104,200 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.
About Independence Contract Drilling (Get Rating)
Independence Contract Drilling, Inc engages in the provision of land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers. It develops and assembles the sharedriller series rig design. Its series are AC programmable and, energy efficient BiFuel. The company was founded by Philip A. Choyce and Byron A.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Independence Contract Drilling (ICD)
- REV Group Grinds Its Gears On Supply Chain Headwinds
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Thor Industries In Q1 2022
- 3 Attractive Stocks with P/E Ratios Under 10
- Got Stagflation Worries? 3 Stocks to Help You Get Around It
- The 3 Best Biotech Stocks to Buy in March
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Independence Contract Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Contract Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.