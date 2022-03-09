Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The oil and gas company reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.30) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Independence Contract Drilling had a negative net margin of 107.72% and a negative return on equity of 26.54%.

NYSE:ICD traded down $1.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,284. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.46. The company has a market capitalization of $52.69 million, a P/E ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 6.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Independence Contract Drilling has a twelve month low of $2.42 and a twelve month high of $7.40.

In other news, major shareholder William Monroe bought 180,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.20 per share, for a total transaction of $576,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 360,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,104,200 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Independence Contract Drilling by 226.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 304,025 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 210,925 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 2.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 201,902 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 5,514 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 95.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 50,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 24,762 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Independence Contract Drilling during the fourth quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 8.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,862 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,177 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.76% of the company’s stock.

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc engages in the provision of land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers. It develops and assembles the sharedriller series rig design. Its series are AC programmable and, energy efficient BiFuel. The company was founded by Philip A. Choyce and Byron A.

