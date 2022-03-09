ING Groep (AMS:INGA) PT Set at €13.50 by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €13.50 ($14.67) price objective on ING Groep (AMS:INGA – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on INGA. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €14.50 ($15.76) price target on shares of ING Groep in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €14.50 ($15.76) target price on ING Groep in a report on Tuesday. Barclays set a €10.90 ($11.85) price target on ING Groep in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley set a €15.60 ($16.96) price objective on ING Groep in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €11.00 ($11.96) target price on ING Groep in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €14.15 ($15.39).

ING Groep has a 12 month low of €13.52 ($14.70) and a 12 month high of €16.69 ($18.14).

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

