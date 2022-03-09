Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank trimmed its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,653 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $2,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 69,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,398,000 after buying an additional 11,462 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the second quarter valued at $1,086,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,547,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,547,000 after purchasing an additional 16,944 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ingersoll Rand by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 72,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,509,000 after buying an additional 9,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 138.4% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 218,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,671,000 after buying an additional 126,916 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on IR shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.86.

Shares of Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $45.94 on Wednesday. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.85 and a 12 month high of $62.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $18.72 billion, a PE ratio of 34.03 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.55.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 10.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.93%.

In related news, VP Michael J. Scheske sold 6,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total value of $418,180.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas J. Kendall-Jones sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total value of $305,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,077 shares of company stock valued at $2,381,690. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

