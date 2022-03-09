Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

IIPR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $290.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Innovative Industrial Properties has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $266.43.

Get Innovative Industrial Properties alerts:

NYSE:IIPR opened at $182.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $200.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $233.39. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 40.06 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 52.60 and a quick ratio of 52.60. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 1-year low of $162.81 and a 1-year high of $288.02.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $58.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.92 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 55.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 58.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Innovative Industrial Properties will post 8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 131.58%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 90.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.