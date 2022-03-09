Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Innoviz Technologies is a provider of technology for autonomous vehicles. It provides LiDAR technology. Innoviz Technologies, formerly known as Collective Growth Corporation, is based in AUSTIN, Texas. “
Several other analysts have also recently commented on INVZ. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Innoviz Technologies from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Innoviz Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 11th.
NASDAQ INVZ opened at $3.57 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.44. Innoviz Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $3.09 and a fifty-two week high of $12.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 12.47 and a current ratio of 12.67.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innoviz Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,292,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Innoviz Technologies during the second quarter worth about $283,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Innoviz Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $7,452,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innoviz Technologies in the second quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Innoviz Technologies during the second quarter worth about $340,000. Institutional investors own 38.25% of the company’s stock.
About Innoviz Technologies (Get Rating)
Innoviz Technologies Ltd. designs and manufactures solid state LiDAR sensors and develops perception software that enable the mass-production of autonomous vehicles. The company manufactures InnovizOne, a solid-state LiDAR sensor designed for automakers and robotaxi, shuttle, trucking, and delivery companies requiring an automotive-grade and mass-producible solution to achieve autonomy.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Innoviz Technologies (INVZ)
- Got Stagflation Worries? 3 Stocks to Help You Get Around It
- The 3 Best Biotech Stocks to Buy in March
- Time to Take Some Twitter Stock
- The Bottom Is In For Desktop Metal
- It’s Time To Shop For Dick’s Sporting Goods Again
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Innoviz Technologies (INVZ)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Innoviz Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innoviz Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.