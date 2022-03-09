Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Innoviz Technologies is a provider of technology for autonomous vehicles. It provides LiDAR technology. Innoviz Technologies, formerly known as Collective Growth Corporation, is based in AUSTIN, Texas. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on INVZ. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Innoviz Technologies from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Innoviz Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ INVZ opened at $3.57 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.44. Innoviz Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $3.09 and a fifty-two week high of $12.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 12.47 and a current ratio of 12.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innoviz Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,292,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Innoviz Technologies during the second quarter worth about $283,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Innoviz Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $7,452,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innoviz Technologies in the second quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Innoviz Technologies during the second quarter worth about $340,000. Institutional investors own 38.25% of the company’s stock.

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. designs and manufactures solid state LiDAR sensors and develops perception software that enable the mass-production of autonomous vehicles. The company manufactures InnovizOne, a solid-state LiDAR sensor designed for automakers and robotaxi, shuttle, trucking, and delivery companies requiring an automotive-grade and mass-producible solution to achieve autonomy.

