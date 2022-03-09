Insider Buying: Australian Rural Capital Limited (ASX:ARC) Insider Purchases 33,945 Shares of Stock

Australian Rural Capital Limited (ASX:ARC – Get Rating) insider Harley Grosser purchased 33,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.62 ($0.45) per share, with a total value of A$20,944.07 ($15,287.64).
The company has a current ratio of 87.56, a quick ratio of 82.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99.
Australian Rural Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)
See Also
- 3 Attractive Stocks with P/E Ratios Under 10
- The 3 Best Biotech Stocks to Buy in March
- Got Stagflation Worries? 3 Stocks to Help You Get Around It
- Time to Take Some Twitter Stock
- The Bottom Is In For Desktop Metal
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Australian Rural Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Australian Rural Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.