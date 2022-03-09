Insider Buying: Gullewa Limited (ASX:GUL) Insider Acquires 210,000 Shares of Stock

Gullewa Limited (ASX:GUL – Get Rating) insider Anthony Howland-Rose bought 210,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.07 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of A$14,490.00 ($10,576.64).

Get Gullewa alerts:

About Gullewa (Get Rating)

Gullewa Limited engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Australia. It operates through three segments: Exploration and Evaluation, Property Holding, and Investments. The company explores for gold and base metals. It has interests in the South Darlot Gold project; and has 1% royalty interest in the Deflector gold-copper project situated in the Gullewa project area, Western Australia.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Gullewa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gullewa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.