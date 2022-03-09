Insider Buying: Gullewa Limited (ASX:GUL) Insider Acquires 210,000 Shares of Stock

Gullewa Limited (ASX:GUL – Get Rating) insider Anthony Howland-Rose bought 210,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.07 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of A$14,490.00 ($10,576.64).
About Gullewa (Get Rating)
Gullewa Limited engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Australia. It operates through three segments: Exploration and Evaluation, Property Holding, and Investments. The company explores for gold and base metals. It has interests in the South Darlot Gold project; and has 1% royalty interest in the Deflector gold-copper project situated in the Gullewa project area, Western Australia.
- 3 Attractive Stocks with P/E Ratios Under 10
- The 3 Best Biotech Stocks to Buy in March
- Got Stagflation Worries? 3 Stocks to Help You Get Around It
- Time to Take Some Twitter Stock
- The Bottom Is In For Desktop Metal
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Gullewa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gullewa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.