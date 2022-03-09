Insider Buying: James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) CFO Acquires 4,800 Shares of Stock

James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Rating) CFO Sarah C. Doran bought 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.16 per share, with a total value of $96,768.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

James River Group stock opened at $22.26 on Wednesday. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. has a one year low of $19.76 and a one year high of $51.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $833.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 0.41.

Get James River Group alerts:

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The insurance provider reported ($1.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($1.93). James River Group had a negative return on equity of 24.27% and a negative net margin of 22.36%. The company had revenue of $207.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.95) earnings per share. James River Group’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that James River Group Holdings, Ltd. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio is -23.12%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on JRVR. Truist Financial raised their target price on James River Group from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet downgraded James River Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays cut their price target on James River Group from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised James River Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, James River Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JRVR. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in James River Group by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,370 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in James River Group during the third quarter valued at $243,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in James River Group during the third quarter valued at $252,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in James River Group by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,169 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 3,515 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in James River Group during the second quarter valued at $266,000. 98.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About James River Group (Get Rating)

James River Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of a group of specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, Casualty Reinsurance, and Corporate and Other. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment offers E&S commercial lines liability and property insurance products.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for James River Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James River Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.