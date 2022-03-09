Insider Buying: JPMorgan Claverhouse Investment Trust Plc (LON:JCH) Insider Acquires 60 Shares of Stock

JPMorgan Claverhouse Investment Trust Plc (LON:JCH – Get Rating) insider Andrew L. Sutch purchased 60 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 668 ($8.75) per share, for a total transaction of £400.80 ($525.16).

LON JCH opened at GBX 662 ($8.67) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 738.19 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 748.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.52. JPMorgan Claverhouse Investment Trust Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 610.32 ($8.00) and a 12 month high of GBX 790 ($10.35). The stock has a market cap of £396.08 million and a PE ratio of 3.74.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd were issued a GBX 9.50 ($0.12) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This is a boost from JPMorgan Claverhouse Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $7.00. This represents a yield of 1.26%. JPMorgan Claverhouse Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 0.17%.

JPMorgan Claverhouse Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. It is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

