Insider Selling: Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Director Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Rating) (NYSE:CM) Director Harry Kenneth Culham sold 2,500 shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$158.98, for a total value of C$397,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$386,957.32.

Harry Kenneth Culham also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 1st, Harry Kenneth Culham sold 7,449 shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$158.10, for a total value of C$1,177,686.90.

On Tuesday, January 4th, Harry Kenneth Culham sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$149.70, for a total value of C$748,500.00.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock opened at C$156.00 on Wednesday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52 week low of C$122.36 and a 52 week high of C$167.50. The company has a market capitalization of C$70.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$159.56 and a 200 day moving average price of C$150.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.61 per share. This represents a $6.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.56%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CM shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$173.00 to C$178.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Fundamental Research upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$148.51 to C$160.31 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. TD Securities raised their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$180.00 to C$185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. CIBC raised their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$167.00 to C$170.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$162.00 price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$168.75.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

