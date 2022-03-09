Insider Selling: Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) Insider Sells 5,105 Shares of Stock

Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Get Rating) insider James F. Rogers sold 5,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total value of $78,514.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

CARS stock opened at $13.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $957.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.41 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Cars.com Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.53 and a twelve month high of $19.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.62.

A number of brokerages have commented on CARS. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Cars.com in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Cars.com from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Cars.com in the 1st quarter worth $63,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Cars.com by 26.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,052,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,000,000 after purchasing an additional 222,027 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Cars.com by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 99,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Cars.com by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 753,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,804,000 after buying an additional 8,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Cars.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,865,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

