Insider Selling: Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) Insider Sells 5,105 Shares of Stock

Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Get Rating) insider James F. Rogers sold 5,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total value of $78,514.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
CARS stock opened at $13.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $957.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.41 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Cars.com Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.53 and a twelve month high of $19.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.62.
A number of brokerages have commented on CARS. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Cars.com in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Cars.com from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.
Cars.com Company Profile (Get Rating)
Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cars.com (CARS)
- 3 Attractive Stocks with P/E Ratios Under 10
- The 3 Best Biotech Stocks to Buy in March
- Got Stagflation Worries? 3 Stocks to Help You Get Around It
- Time to Take Some Twitter Stock
- The Bottom Is In For Desktop Metal
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Cars.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cars.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.