Insider Selling: ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) VP Sells 5,700 Shares of Stock

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) VP Heather G. Sirdashney sold 5,700 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total value of $562,647.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

COP opened at $98.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $128.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.23. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $47.85 and a 1-year high of $104.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $87.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.25.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $15.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.34 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 16.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 9.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.36%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COP. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 12.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 250,576 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $15,260,000 after buying an additional 28,243 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,008,903 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $548,643,000 after buying an additional 165,817 shares in the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the second quarter valued at $259,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,047 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares during the period. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter valued at $264,000. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $78.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.36.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

