Insider Selling: ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) VP Sells 5,700 Shares of Stock

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) VP Heather G. Sirdashney sold 5,700 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total value of $562,647.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
COP opened at $98.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $128.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.23. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $47.85 and a 1-year high of $104.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $87.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.25.
ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $15.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.34 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 16.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 9.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COP. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 12.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 250,576 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $15,260,000 after buying an additional 28,243 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,008,903 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $548,643,000 after buying an additional 165,817 shares in the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the second quarter valued at $259,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,047 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares during the period. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter valued at $264,000. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $78.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.36.
ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.
