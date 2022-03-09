Insider Selling: Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) COO Sells 1,918 Shares of Stock

Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) COO Steve Tutewohl sold 1,918 shares of Evolent Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $52,361.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Steve Tutewohl also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 1st, Steve Tutewohl sold 5,388 shares of Evolent Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.41, for a total value of $147,685.08.

On Thursday, February 3rd, Steve Tutewohl sold 1,707 shares of Evolent Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total value of $39,004.95.

On Tuesday, February 1st, Steve Tutewohl sold 6,313 shares of Evolent Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.47, for a total value of $148,166.11.

Shares of NYSE:EVH opened at $28.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.89 and a beta of 2.06. Evolent Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.62 and a 1-year high of $34.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.62.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.14. Evolent Health had a negative return on equity of 2.43% and a negative net margin of 4.14%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Evolent Health, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evolent Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evolent Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Evolent Health during the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Evolent Health by 444.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,634 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Evolent Health by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,055 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EVH. Zacks Investment Research cut Evolent Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Evolent Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Evolent Health from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.80.

Evolent Health, Inc engages in the provision of health care delivery and payment services. It deals with population health management, health plan and third party administration, network performance and pharmacy benefit management, risk adjustment, analytics and performance improvement, and technology and electronic medical record integration.

