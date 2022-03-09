Insider Selling: Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) VP Sells 392 Shares of Stock

Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) VP Meter Stephen Van sold 392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.99, for a total transaction of $12,148.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

FHI stock opened at $30.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.52. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.88 and a 52-week high of $39.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.71. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 24.21% and a net margin of 20.78%. The business had revenue of $321.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.27%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Federated Hermes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Federated Hermes from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Federated Hermes from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Federated Hermes currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.63.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Federated Hermes by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 63,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after acquiring an additional 2,506 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Federated Hermes by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 120,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,531,000 after acquiring an additional 18,106 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Federated Hermes by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 79,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Federated Hermes by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 128,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S&T Bank PA raised its holdings in Federated Hermes by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 77,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. 80.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Federated Hermes, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, Federated Funds, and Separate Accounts which include separately managed accounts (SMAs), institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.

