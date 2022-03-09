Insider Selling: George Weston Limited (TSE:WN) Senior Officer Sells 16,822 Shares of Stock

George Weston Limited (TSE:WN – Get Rating) Senior Officer Gordon Andrew Mcdonald Currie sold 16,822 shares of George Weston stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$150.28, for a total transaction of C$2,527,971.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,615,531.18.
Gordon Andrew Mcdonald Currie also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, December 13th, Gordon Andrew Mcdonald Currie sold 23,770 shares of George Weston stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$141.32, for a total transaction of C$3,359,193.04.
Shares of TSE:WN traded up C$2.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$155.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,795. George Weston Limited has a 52 week low of C$100.52 and a 52 week high of C$156.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.41, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of C$22.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 417.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$140.63 and its 200 day moving average price is C$138.60.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of George Weston from C$162.00 to C$165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of George Weston from C$170.00 to C$175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$158.00 price objective (up previously from C$141.00) on shares of George Weston in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$171.00 to C$177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$134.00 to C$167.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$156.71.
George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw), Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties), and Weston Foods. The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.
